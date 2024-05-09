CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.1335 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. CK Infrastructure has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $30.27.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile
