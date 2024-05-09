RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,906,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

American Express stock opened at $236.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.