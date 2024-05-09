Target Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 80.95 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £502.08 million, a PE ratio of 884.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.25.
