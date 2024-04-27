TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15), reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.
TFI International Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of TFII opened at $137.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.
TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
