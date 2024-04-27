Robert W. Baird Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $271.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

