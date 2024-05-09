National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 914,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Block were worth $70,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

