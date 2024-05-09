Royal Bank of Canada Cuts QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $68.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QDEL. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 660,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $41,968,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 505,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.