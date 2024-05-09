Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,437 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,105 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises about 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

