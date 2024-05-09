Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $23.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 322,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

