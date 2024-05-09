Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 32,417 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 465,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Get Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.