National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Snowflake worth $90,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,380 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,900. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

