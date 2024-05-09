Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 163,040 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,040 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. 17,601,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,991,633. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $105.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

