TD Cowen Boosts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $119.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADUS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

ADUS traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. 49,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

