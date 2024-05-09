213,512 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. 138,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,665. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

