Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Sells $51,246.00 in Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MTRX opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
