Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $470,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

