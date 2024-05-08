Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.95. 578,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,188. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,082 shares of company stock worth $63,970,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.96.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

