AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AAON by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AAON by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAON by 49.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,879. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

