Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

CP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 219,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,868. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

