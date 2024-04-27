Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$22.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

