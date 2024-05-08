EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.09. EHang shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 1,167,395 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

EHang Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in EHang by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EHang by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

