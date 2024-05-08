BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.72, but opened at $90.09. BioNTech shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 481,363 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 32.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 610.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

