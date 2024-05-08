KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. KOK has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $272,736.35 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.33 or 1.00165327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.003226 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $238,257.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

