Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 773,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,115. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

