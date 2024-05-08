Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.37. 41,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.76.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

