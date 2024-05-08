Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,857,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

