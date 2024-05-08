Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $116.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

