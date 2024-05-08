Sime Armoyan Buys 2,300 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,220.80.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$526.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,140.87.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,224.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$34,172.16.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,762.30.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sime Armoyan bought 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,383.81.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,405.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

MRT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

