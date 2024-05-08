Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

