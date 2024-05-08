G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0008

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13.11 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.