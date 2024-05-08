Mizuho Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $68.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

BRBR stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

