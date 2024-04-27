Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SDHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.