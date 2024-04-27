Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,646 shares of company stock worth $3,319,877. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43,378.3% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.38. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

