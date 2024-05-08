Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

