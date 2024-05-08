Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 123,037 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,037 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,375. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

