General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 21.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $170.02. 1,288,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,210. General Electric has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

