VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,313,000 after buying an additional 1,602,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 51.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 1,393,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

