Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

