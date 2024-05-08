Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 11,799,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,606. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

