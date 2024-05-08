Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $816.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

