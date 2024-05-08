Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.710 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Avient Stock Down 1.5 %

AVNT traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,135. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

