Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Portillo’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 795,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,966. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.