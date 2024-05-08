Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,860,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 890,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 648,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 79,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.