MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock remained flat at $471.40 on Wednesday. 201,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,299. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.77 and a 200-day moving average of $536.16. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

