Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

