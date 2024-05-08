Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $16.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $16.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.70) per share.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

CYCC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

