Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $16.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $16.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.70) per share.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYCC
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.