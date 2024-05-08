Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SLV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 1,448,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,015,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

