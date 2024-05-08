Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.99. 36,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,168. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

