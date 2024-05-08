Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 784,590 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,817.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 618,052 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

