Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,013 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 171,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,818,617.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total value of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,818,617.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,691 shares of company stock worth $61,400,649. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

